Mechanical Design Engineer
2024-07-09
Are you intrigued by the idea of working in a leading, global development center for stone crushers?
To Sandvik Rock Processing and our division Product Offering and R&D - Crushing, we're looking for a tech savvy Mechanical Design Engineer. We offer you the freedom and responsibility needed to lead innovation - welcome to a team with high potential and an encouraging group dynamic!
This role offers you the opportunity to grow and develop as a design engineer within Sandvik and is a great opportunity to sharpen your knowledge in different areas such as casting, manufactured details, welding and hydraulics! It includes close interaction with other back-line functions as well as our sales channels that spread truly global. You will work in small group with design and drawings for all different parts in the cone crushers. This position brings great carrier opportunities, both within and outside R&D.
Your mission
In this position, you will be involved in the whole process - from initial idea to finalized product - means varied and flexible working days with the freedom to plan your work independently.
You will be working with implementation of upgrades and improvements on existing products based on customer requirements. Suggesting and driving improvements regarding cost, sustainability, quality, and risk -still taking in consideration the effect of the whole product system. Working with requirements for existing and future developments and continuously developing your own knowledge and expertise.
This position is based in Svedala, and some international travel to our customers is a natural part of your job.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a degree within a relevant area, or the equivalent experience gained from working. A few years of experience in a similar role - preferably within the heavy industry segment is beneficial. Having experience in using programs such as SolidWorks, Teamcenter, and 3D printing is a plus. As we work in an international setting, you have great skills in English, both verbally and in writing, while skills in Swedish are an advantage.
You're an open-minded, self-going, honest and cooperative team player who sets ambitious targets, delivers on promises and follows through. You have a passion for learning and adding customer value. You thrive in an environment where you get to collaborate with others to reach goals and, with great communication skills, you easily connect and build long-lasting relationships with both backline and frontline stakeholders.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Larsson, recruiting manager, mikael.b.larsson@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 15, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0069102.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and a lot of us will be away on summer vacation during July. Therefore, it can take a bit longer to get a response to your application and we might be hard to reach - but we look forward to reading your application and we will get back to you as soon as we can.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
