Mechanical Design Engineer
2024-04-10
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technology allow greater access to cleaner energy.
The quality and innovation of the engineering in our products, systems and service offerings keeps our customers ahead. Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
At ABB Metallurgy we produce electromagnetic stirrers to the steel and aluminum industries. Primary customers are steel and aluminum plants.
As part of our team, you get to work with product development and design of electromagnetic stirrers for steel and aluminum. In this important role, you will be a key-player to enable a smooth project execution that fulfills the customer requirements.
Your responsibilities
Your task will be to develop technical solutions, function as technical sales support and work with production and manufacturing adaptation.
You have close contact with our own production, customers and subcontractors.
Making technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation, and commissioning phases of customer projects to ensure all actions are completed according to process requirements and standards.
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A B.Sc Mechanical Engineering or higher or similar field.
Preferably, more than 3 years of experience working as Mechanical design engineer.
Experience with 3D-modelling, knowledge of strength calculations.
Previous work with welded designs in stainless steel. Experience with working in Solidworks and Solidworks PDM.
Good knowledge of MS.
Speak and write fluently in both Swedish and English.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
More about us
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminum and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage
Recruiting Manager Marcus Ekman, +46 702 91 29 08, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Is this the right role for you? Welcome to apply by 3rd of May, 2024.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
