Clean-energy tech leads to a positive global transformation. Heating homes contribute to 15% of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable solutions offers households a way to achieve net-zero emissions.
Aira's mission is to advance the next generation of home energy solutions, creating intelligent, sustainable homes for a meaningful impact. Starting with innovative heat pumps, it will evolve into a comprehensive, intelligent clean energy-tech system and include dynamic electrical tariffs, cutting-edge home solar systems, and advanced battery storage solutions.
Founded in 2022 with already 500 employees and growing, Aira aims to drive the clean energy revolution. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our factory in Poland brings these innovations to life, with operating markets in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
About the role
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, your role entails taking technical ownership of the entire mechanical design process, from concept to implementation. This involves playing a dynamic role and ensuring that the mechanical design aligns with technical requirements and meets customer needs.
Your primary focus will be overseeing Aira's home energy solutions products, including home accessories, solar, and energy storage. Additionally, you will drive the mechanical design area and collaborate closely with a cross-functional team consisting of product managers, product and interaction designers, and firmware developers.
What you will be doing
• Responsible for the mechanical design area for Aira's home energy products, with a focus on innovation and balancing the final product size, cost, and performance.
• Completing the development phase, which includes concept development and evaluation, detailed design, testing and verification, and preparation for manufacturing.
• Defining technical requirements and ensuring accurate planning, follow-up, and monitoring of all activities within the designated area.
• Ensuring that the design meets requirements throughout its lifecycle and preparing specifications such as test plans and production methods/processes.
• Working closely with industrial design, taking over A-surfaces, and realizing the CMF specifications.
• Designing for plastic injection molding, sheet metal designed enclosures for electronics such as PCBA and similar.
• Collaborating with main suppliers and development partners.
What we would like you to have
• Solid experience in mechanical design or relevant technical fields, such as product development and mechanical engineering.
• B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Design & Product Development, or equivalent.
• Experience working with 3D tools for designing mechanical components in a 3D environment; Solidworks proficiency is advantageous.
• Experience in consumer products involving electronics and embedded software.
• Experience in testing, reliability, and qualification of systems, either in-house or on the partner side.
Nice to have
• Proven track record in transitioning designs into mass production, ensuring rigorous quality control and reliability standards.
• Experience working in the conceptual phase, physical prototyping, hands-on testing, and sustainability.
• Experience working closely with industrial designers.
• Proficiency with tools such as Adobe and the ability to present ideas to both technical and non-technical audiences.
What is in it for you?
• Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
• Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
• Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
• Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
• Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
• Enjoy our hybrid ways of working with our offices being centrally located in Stockholm and easily accessible by public transport.
Aira leads in the next generation of Energy. We are driven by our belief that the power of diversity fuels innovation. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team, united in our mission to create a better future for society and the planet.
