Mechanical Design Engineer
2023-09-01
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
Can clean-energy tech change the world? We say yes. Here's why. The way we heat our homes today is responsible for 15% of all of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable, clean energy solutions is the easiest and most impactful way households can play their part in net zero.
We are a next-generation home energy champion. We passionately believe that creating smart, sustainable homes is our way to make a positive impact in the world. Clean-energy tech is purposeful work. Urgent work. We'd love you to do it with us.
About the role
We are expanding our product development department and are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer for our mechanical engineering team. As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will focus on developing class-leading energy solutions and products. You will be responsible for developing and designing mechanical components and solutions for our products, and ensuring they meet our customers' needs and requirements. You will be involved in the complete development phase including concept development, detail design, testing and verification, documentation and preparation for manufacturing.
In our growth journey, you will influence working practices, and technology choices, and you will play a key role in the design of our products. You will have the opportunity to make key decisions in our product development and play a leading role in the creation of our products. Additionally, you will play an important role in our mission of making a positive impact in the world.
Other responsibilities include:
• Develop and design mechanical components and solutions for our products.
• Performing technical documentation and creating 3D models and drawings
• Perform design calculations and simulations
• Participate in project meetings and report to product management
• Collaborate with other engineering disciplines and the product development team to ensure that our solutions meet our customers' needs and requirements, as well as regulatory certification requirements & conformances
What we would like you to have
Besides an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to deal with constant change, we would like you to have:
• 5+ years experience working in product development and mechanical design
• Experience working with 3D tools to design mechanical components in 3D environment, Solidworks is an advantage
• Experience working with PLM tools, 3D experience is an advantage
• Open-minded attitude and likes to work in a start-up environment with high ambition to scale up quickly
• Passionate about problem solving and constantly finding better ways
What's in it for you
• Competitive salary
• Rewarding secondary benefits
• The chance to build a global company and transformative products
• Fast-moving growth journey making a positive impact on the world
• Supportive and inclusive culture alive with learning opportunities
At Aira, We're not just champions of next-generation energy, we're champions in Diversity and Inclusion too. We believe that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and creativity and enables us to better serve our customers and communities. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. We will never accept any form of discrimination and believe that together, we can drive a new era for our people and planet.
Ready to find true purpose in your work?
