Mechanical Design Engineer - RA Cooking & Eating

Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
To cook and eat together is for many a way to share, not only a meal, but also to hang out together, share stories, traditions, discussions, and opinions. It's a social activity, full of life and energy. Our goal is to support the many people in their everyday cooking and eating activities and deliver a wide range of products, designed for both cooking healthy in a sustainable way, and enjoying eating them together.
We are a team of about 50 colleagues who work across the Cooking & Eating business. Together we focus on developing an excellent cooking & eating offer to enable a healthy, sustainable, and enjoyable life around food. For the many people and always with the low price in mind.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer who wants to create and improve mechanical designs in our Cooking & Eating team. You will be expected to secure that our products are designed in an optimal way for an efficient production with low costs as well as with a strong focus on customer expectations. To achieve this, you will have close collaboration with many stakeholders throughout the value chain.
As our new Mechanical Design Engineer, you will:
Develop the mechanical design of products with different materials and functions related to the Cooking & Eating range, from concept sketch to final product.
Develop and deploy innovative solutions and materials.
Secure that mechanical requirements are secured by the product design.
Create, maintain, and develop 3D and 2D drawings according to IKEA CAD standard.
Evaluate designs with calculations and FEM simulations together with our in-house FEA experts before testing on physical prototypes.
Identify and evaluate product improvements.
Capture learnings, share knowledge, and communicate with other functions across the Range Area and other IKEA organizations.
IKEA offers an exciting and empowering working environment in a global marketplace. As the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us. At IKEA we believe that when you as an individual grow - IKEA grows!
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest the 8th of January 2024. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
For further information regarding the assignment, please contact Hiring Manager Mats Svensson at mats.svensson7@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com Ersättning
