Mechanical Design Engineer - Metallic Structural Design
2023-10-02
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hyper car business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
Opportunities are available for professionals with various levels of Industry experience.
Responsibilities
Being part of the Exterior team, your duties include close collaboration with our design department to ensure top quality engineering of structural design of chassis components as well as exterior body structure and panels.
Your main tasks include working with V6 Part design, Assembly design and GSD workbenches by generating 3D models, assemblies, lay-ups and 2D drawings. You will be involved throughout the whole product life cycle by supporting the release of your design into production using 3DX PLM.
Need to have
- Genuine passion for hypercars and thorough knowledge of primary crash structures and body systems.
- Self driven, confident and striving to make the impossible become possible.
- B.Sc or M.Sc in Mechanical/Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering or similar.
- 5+ years of experience with CATIA V5 or V6 within Part Design, Assembly design and GSD workbenches.
- Experience with design concepts in aluminium and metallic materials that solve challenging crash load cases while balancing construction, material and manufacturing methods.
- Experience with design for casting, welding, extrusions, machining and additive manufacturing.
- Experience with assemblies, multi-model links, design in context.
- Experience with product and process validation.
- Minimum 3 years' experience applying GD&T.
- Involvement at DFM, tooling and part realisation stages of project.
- Experience with PLM system. 3DX is a plus.
- FEA or CFD experience is a plus.
- Metrology experience is a plus.
- Professional level of English.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
