Measurement technician
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Teknikjobb / Boden Visa alla teknikjobb i Boden
2025-05-02
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Measurement Technician. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job description
Responsible for assisting the Crew Chief in the operation
To calibrate and operate a variety of specialized surveying equipment, such as a theodolite, transit and leveling devices, and GPS tools
To measure the boundary of the area as well as other features
Recognize and communicate hazards/danger zones to surveying crew.
Operate and set up surveying instruments for land surveying operations.
Transfer grid lines and elevations from a set point.
Position and hold vertical rods/targets used for sighting to measure angles, distance, and elevations.
Provide surveying equipment maintenance, cleaning, and proper storage.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
High School Diploma or equivalent.
Able to perform work with minimum supervision.
Understand construction terminology.
Must identify and utilize common construction materials, hand tools, and power tools (hammer, shovel, laser level, measuring tape, etc.).
Work in an organized manner.
Able to work night shifts when needed.
Ability to work independently and follow instructions.
Must be self-motivated and can work well with others.
Ability to meet attendance schedule with dependability and consistency.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9317293