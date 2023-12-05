Measurement Strategist
2023-12-05
Measurement strategist
Nobel Biocare is an innovation leader in the field of implant-based dental restorations.
We offer a dynamic and inclusive environment that fosters creativity and collaboration within our global workforce. We strive to provide the highest-quality implant solutions and workflows, enabling our customers to deliver optimal patient outcomes, while fostering practice growth. We embrace our position as a leader in the premium segment and uphold the highest standards in the dental industry. With a commitment to developing our talented workforce, Nobel Biocare is a great place to build your career. For more information about Nobel Biocare, visit www.nobelbiocare.com
Job Description:
We are looking for a Measurement strategist who will focus on new technology and methods on how we will measure our products in the future. The role involves working in close cooperation with R&D and NPI projects. It can also mean working in the early phases of launch projects and research activities by providing feedback on initial product drawings & 3D models. You will also evaluate the measurability of new products in the prototype stages.
In addition to this you will specialize in new measurement processes, production strategies and other improvements. You will also become a subject matter expert regarding measuring.
Measurement strategists are responsible for creating a lean measuring environment and have good global cooperations within Nobel Biocare.
This includes:
- Develop a lean measuring environment.
- Lead internal competence training.
- Develop drawings for measurement process equipment.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum 3-4 years experience from measurement engineering in regulated industry, such as medical.
- Bachelor of Science with a major in engineering or equivalent.
- Proven understanding of qualification and validation procedures.
- Experience from metrology technologies. Experience from 2D and 3D CAD program.
- Experience from Jenoptik- and Zeiss (Optic/CMM) measuring machines is a plus.
If you have any questions regarding this role, you are welcome to contact NPI Manager Peter Wilson at peter.wilson@envistaco.com
We will interview for this role on an ongoing basis so please make sure to apply as soon as possible. The role may be filled before the application deadline.
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nobel Biocare AB
