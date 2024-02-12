Measurement & Testing Engineer
You will be working in a team that supports testing engineers with knowledge, equipment, and tasks such as building rigs and special equipment that is needed for tests. The work varies a lot depending on the current projects, but often requires understanding a combination of programming, electronics and physics.
Work description:
Design and construct test equipment, test rigs and special adaptions for vehicle systems. Develop, interpret and review calibration methods and results. Perform functions associated with testing including operations, equipment, inventory control management and component level repair. Perform analysis of test data with correct consideration to external influences and error factors. Responsible for sustaining, preventive maintenance and troubleshooting problematic set-up and equipment.
Skills required:
• You have a degree in Mechatronics, Electrical- or Embedded Engineering.
• You are skilled in Electronics, and Embedded Design.
• A few years of work experience working with test or as a measurement engineer or in calibration, preferable within the automotive industry.
• As a person you need to be innovative, flexible and service minded, since you support various departments with equipment.
• Excellent communicative skills in both Swedish and English.
• You are a problem solver who can easily collaborate with others.
• This is a hands-on practical role so it's a plus if you are creative and has some practical experience as well.
• A big plus if you have worked with commercial vehicles before.
• Good to have some programming skills in C, Python, and CAN.
