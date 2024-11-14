Material Planner To Hvdc
2024-11-14
HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems. HVDC is now looking for a Material Planner to join the team in Ludvika. The work you will be doing in this role will contribute to the backbone of our groundbreaking energy solutions as well as our purpose to advance a sustainable energy future for all.
As a Material Planner at Hitachi Energy, you will not just be dealing with material planning, production orders and processes - you will also be orchestrating a seamless flow of resources that fuels our HVDC production. You will be taking on an active role in our production as the interface between production, planning, supply chain, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Therefore, it is important that you enjoy working in a high paced environment, can deal with many tasks in parallel, and is not afraid to take quick action when the situation requires it.
Your Responsibilities
Organize and execute day to day operational activities, data management, and reporting.
Oversee material planning activities for the production, ensuring efficient allocation and utilization of resources.
Your Background
Fluency in Swedish and good command of English is required.
Understanding of and/or interest in production processes.
Good leadership, collaboration, and communication skills. If you have previous experience from a leading role, it can be meritorious.
Good ability to handle stress, prioritizing and reacting quickly in high pressure situations.
Experience working with material and/or production planning is advantageous.
Experience working in SAP and/or a similar ERP system is advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
This role is based in Ludvika and requires frequent presence at the office and production floor.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline if a suitable candidate is found!
Recruiting Manager: Stefan Angelin, stefan.angelin@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Lisa Meriläinen, lisa.merilainen@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9012282