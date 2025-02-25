Material Planner
Join Koenigsegg Automotive and be a part of our extraordinary journey! We are seeking a dynamic and driven Material Planner to join our growing planning department and contribute to our iconic automotive brand.
At Koenigsegg, we thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment that fosters innovation and creativity. As a Material Planner, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of our supply chain, supporting our organization with critical components and materials. This is an opportunity to work alongside a passionate team, where your structured approach, administrative expertise, and excellent Swedish and English communication skills will make a significant impact.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders to create and manage purchase orders, aligning them with our production plan.
- Monitor manufacturing orders, ensuring timely execution and adherence to quality standards.
- Facilitate effective communication and maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, managing material changes and resolving any issues that arise.
- Work closely with production planning to determine optimal quantity and timing for materials, contributing to the overall efficiency of our operations.
- Proactively measure and optimize stock levels of manufactured parts, implementing strategies to minimize waste and maximize cost-effectiveness.
- Take ownership of key performance indicators (KPIs), tracking and analyzing metrics to drive continuous improvement.
- Lead and participate in improvement projects aimed at enhancing our processes and increasing operational efficiency.
- Act as a proactive problem solver, promptly escalating any deviations from the plan and proposing effective solutions.
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in material planning or a similar role within a manufacturing or automotive environment.
- Structured approach to managing tasks and projects.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English, enabling effective collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.
- Flexibility and adaptability to thrive in a dynamic and ever-changing work environment.
- Analytical mindset with the ability to identify opportunities for process optimization and drive meaningful improvements.
- Proven ability to work independently as well as in cross-functional teams, fostering a collaborative and supportive work culture.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, overtime may occur
Join our dedicated team of automotive enthusiasts and contribute to the creation of exceptional vehicles that push the boundaries of performance and design. Together, we can shape the future of automotive excellence.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
