2024-09-25
Company Description
IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. A big mission which requires people with big passion. Come join us in this journey and let's make the world better together!
Are you curious and passionate about contributing to the development of supply chain and people? Do you get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together with stakeholders to deliver great business results?
If so, come and join us!
Welcome to Category Area Wood, the home of four wood related categories. With about 300 co-workers and 200 suppliers across the world, we create a strong wood supply chain for more sustainable and affordable IKEA products for the many.
Wood is an essential material and important part of the IKEA heritage. We can proudly say that around 60% of our sales in IKEA are connected to wood-based products. In Category Area Wood, we procure and source wood-based articles that our many customers enjoy amongst which are iconic IKEA families such as BILLY, PAX, IVAR, KALLAX, POÄNG and our kitchen ranges. Our culture is entrepreneurial and based on trust. We have the space to lead, explore and learn. Are you ready to be part of a journey towards affordable sustainability for our customers?
Job Description
About the job
As Material & Technology Engineer Surface treatment, you will be a key contributor, initiating and leading material & technology development and improvement of existing materials and technologies in order to improve performance, durability, cost effectiveness and sustainability of products.
You will bring your material and process knowledge into the product development process, supporting "right from the beginning" with best overall solution in terms of cost , performance. You will secure category specific knowledge of Materials and Technologies and clarify and maintain current IKEA standards to ensure IKEA's competitive advantage.
Your main responsibilities in surface treatment will be to:
Together with the Product Development teams (POD-teams) secure an effective utilization and implementation of new materials and technologies in the product development process to achieve better quality and lower cost
Initiate and lead material & technology development/improvement projects
Continuously search for and be updated on developments in the assigned specialist area (internal and external) and share to relevant stakeholders
Participate in Material & Innovation development projects for new materials & technologies in alignment with the range and business needs
Be the speaking partner to purchasing teams and Home Furnishing Businesses to identify & use production and material potentials in the product development, with know-how in construction, material, production, sustainability effects and technical platforms
Sustain and communicate specifications and standards for relevant materials as well as support in developing new test methods in cooperation with Test Lab, Product Requirement and Compliance (PR&C) and relevant industry partners
Secure usage of standards when possible and/or standardization of existing and proven materials
Secure knowledge sharing and lead material specific trainings
Qualifications
Have university degree or documented relevant experience from relevant profession role(s),
Solid knowledge and experience of surface treatment processes and material characteristics,
you have the ability to combine long and short-term view in a complex environment and deliver excellent results.
You enjoy working with supplier development utilizing and sharing your material and production technology knowledge and experience.
You have project leadership experience, and you influence others through cooperation and networking and have a strong drive, combining analytical approach with being business minded.
Passion for fact based sustainability transformation
Additional information
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 9th October 2024
If you have any questions about the role please contact the Hiring Manager Niklas Johansson at +46 (0)73-232 16 62.
If you have questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People & Culture Recruiter Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
