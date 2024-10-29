Material Management and Distribution Operator
Material Management and Distribution Operator - AstraZeneca - 9 month assignment - Gothenburg
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that is following science and turn ideas into life-changing medicines. We have an exciting opportunity for talented DPD Operators to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the role:
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within Pharmaceutical Technology & Development is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast-paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
The DPD Operator role will be an operational role within Distribution or Material Management of two Drug Product Deliveries in three operational skill areas: Material Management, Pack Label and Distribution. We work in an environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value in early phase clinical trials. To complement our existing team, candidates with the following experience are of interest:
• Distribution experience from a complex supply chain organisation
• Drug Product Knowledge including management of Item/article and lot/batch management to ensure traceability of items/articles in a patient kit, including a drug product, packaging material and patient labels from the pharmaceutical industry.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
The role holder will contribute to the DPD organisation applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment. The work is focused on operational within Distribution or Material Management. As a DPD operator, you will perform and document all the operational work according to written procedures. Be engaged in the development and improvement of internal processes and managing deviations. Be responsible for writing of GMP and SHE procedures within own skill areas and will be responsible for related training and compliance activities. As required, maintain defined facilities or equipment according to GMP standards and be proactive to contribute to projects/activities through applying specialist knowledge within appropriate areas.
Responsibilities example:
Preparing documentation, receiving and packing of investigational medicinal products to clinical trials. Being the main point of contact when it comes to distribution questions for a number of studies.
Essential requirements and skills
• BSc/MSc in chemistry/pharmacy/engineering/logistics or equivalent experience. Preferably 2 years experience within pharmaceutical development.
• Demonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment most internally but to some extent externally.
• Good written and verbal English communication and understanding.
Beneficial requirements and skills:
• Understanding of principles, applications and management of SHE and GMP in an R&D environment.
• Understanding the disciplines in Drug Product Delivery, Supply Chain and Pharmaceutical development in order to contribute to an effective Supply Chain organisation.
Soft skills:
• Curious and innovative mindset with problem-solving ability - solving issues with minimal guidance
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
