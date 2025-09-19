Material Handling Manager
2025-09-19
Are you ready to take on a key leadership role where operational excellence, people and HSE come together? We are now hiring a Material Handling Manager to lead our material handling operations at one of Sweden's largest and most advanced chemical sites in Stenungsund.
In this role, you will take on a significant leadership responsibility within our operations, driving safe, efficient, and customer-focused performance. You will lead a broad and dynamic area of material handling, including warehouse management, packing lines, crane yards, robotics and transport management. Both day-to-day performance and long-term improvements in areas such as HSE, quality, costs, investments, and organisational development is involved in the scope of this role.
As part of the Location Leadership Team you will contribute to the overall performance of the Stenungsund site - an integrated petrochemical complex with 940 employees, including a Cracker, four PE assets (with multiple compounding lines), an Innovation Center and the material handling function.
Make Leadership Real!
Safety is at the heart of everything we do - and this includes our leaders.
As our new leader you will:
Lead, coach, and inspire the material handling team to deliver operational and HSE excellence.
Set direction by defining focus areas, KPIs, and driving packaging differentiation and business planning.
Manage customer focus through complaint handling and by building a culture of service awareness.
Drive performance improvements through investment planning, savings initiatives, and structured change management.
Build strong relations with employees, unions, and stakeholders while collaborating closely with Supply Chain, Asset Management, Asset Development, and our PE manufacturing assets to ensure seamless end-to-end material flow.
About you
If you hold a relevant master's degree and several years of industrial experience with strong knowledge in logistics, you may be our ideal candidate. Fluency in both Swedish and English is required to succeed in this role.
This is not your first leadership position - you have proven experience in leading teams in operational environments. You are structured and results-driven, with the ability to combine strategic planning with hands-on leadership.
Our offer
Borealis has competitive compensation and benefits which you can read more about on our Career Page.
For this role in Stenungsund we also offer:
Health and wellness allowance
Bonus
Reduced working hours
Extended parental leave supplement
Borealis has an employee foundation where you can, for example, rent cabins in the mountains and apartments in Spain at favourable rates.
Application Process
If you're excited about the prospect of joining our team and being a part of Making It Real, please submit your application via the "apply now" button in the job posting to apply directly.
If you have any questions, please contact Malin Westman, malin.westman@borealisgroup.com
.
We reserve the right to close this vacancy for further applications when we have received sufficient applications that meet the advertised requirements and will contact you as soon as screening is closed.
At Borealis, we are committed to an equal recruitment process. We value diversity, and all applicants & employees are treated fairly and equally. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination based on factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
