Material Handling Associate
Northvolt Ett AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-11-04
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Create, update and follow standards/guidelines.
Contribute to continuous improvements to ensure high level of Safety, Quality and productivity.
Housekeeping, both on physical locations and in systems.
Inventory checks.
5S work.
Make sure equipment works and is taken care of.
Escalate deviations.
Report/update KPI's and other things that should be reported on pulse meetings.
Actively take part in pulse meetings and weekly meetings.
Train colleagues and share knowledge.
Work with activities handed out by manager
Feedback/escalate deviation, risks, accidents and incidents.
Qualifications/education/experience
High school diploma or equivalent qualification.
A minimum of 2 years' experience in a similar role.
Good physical fitness since heavy lifting may be included.
Availability to work in different shifts (day-, evening-, weekend and night shift).
Good organizational and communication skills.
Safety/Quality mindset
Specific skills
Forklift license (2 years' experience).
Office package programs (Excel, Word, etc.).
Data entry skills.
English & Swedish both written and spoken.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8993177