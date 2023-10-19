Material Handler - Umeå (43610)
2023-10-19
Do you have high-quality organisational skills and are a great team leader? Do you have work experience from a warehouse? As a Material Handler for Vestas, you are an important part in assuring our warehouse activities are running smoothly while being a part of the global leader in wind energy.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > NCE Supply Chain Operations Sweden North
Vestas are a world renowned, renewable energy company that develop, build, install and maintain wind turbines all over the globe. We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Material Handler at our facility in Umeå, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Ensure a safe warehouse
Receive inbound shipments from the central warehouse in Germany
Receive return shipments from service vans
Perform Pick, Pack and Ship
Ensure a high delivery performance
Ensure that the warehouse is lean, effective, and productive
Drive & follow up on initiatives
In this role you should also be prepared for on-call service in some weekends during the year.
Qualifications
High school education or equivalent and 2-5 years' experience with warehousing
Forklift certificate
Flexible approach due to frequent on-call weekend shifts (requirement)
Structured and independent working approach
Problem solving oriented
Great experience in being a team leader, a strong collaborator
SAP experience (warehouse transactions)
Competencies
Good Swedish and English language skills, spoken and written
Motivated and enthusiastic
Methodical and structured approach to working practices
Good collaborating skills
Good communication and organizational skills
Independent and self-leadership skills, ability to prioritise workload to meet operational deadlines
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with excellent opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, collaborative, ever-growing and international work environment in the renewable energy sector.
We highly value a high safety culture, initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating skills, capacity and potential.
Additional information
Location: You will be based in our office in Umeå, Sweden
If all the above matches your interest and qualifications, please apply no later than 18.11.2023.
Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For further questions about the opportunity, please contact the recruiter Rebecka Thorell rbthr@vestas.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Schenkers, Lagervägen 17 (visa karta
)
901 37 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Umeå Jobbnummer
8204088