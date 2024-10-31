Material Engineer Paperboard Technology
2024-10-31
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job summary
Do you want to bring your material skills to the next level?
An exciting opportunity opens within Base Materials Paperboard Technology. We are looking for a Material Engineer, that will have a key role in developing Paperboard specification portfolio and suppliers' related capabilities, to support Tetra Pak's ambitions.
At Base Materials, we secure supply of sustainable, safe, price-competitive base materials at the required quality level for our factories and customers. We also support and contribute to base material innovation, addressing sustainability challenges.
The position is permanent, based in Lund and will include some travelling. You will be part of the Tetra Pak central Supplier Management organization, responsible for the paperboard technical supplier management. You will be reporting to the Paperboard Technology manager.
What you will do
You will manage our specifications and specification systems, drive quality data analysis including some basic programming, as well as drive quality investigations. You will do this in collaboration with our converting factories and suppliers as well as other key internal and external stakeholders across different functional and international borders.
Focus areas:
Specification Management: Develop and maintain paperboard specifications including related processes and IT systems, towards evolving customer demands. Drive test method development and quality data analysis including some programming of tools.
Project Management: Lead paperboard quality data digitalization. Support supplier managers and specialists with analysis of test results including statistical evaluations
Supplier Interactions: Drive quality investigations and other activities jointly with suppliers, while ensuring good communication and collaboration.
We believe you have
You have a relevant university degree at a master's level. You also have knowledge about the paperboard, and/or fibre-based packaging material industry as well as quality data management, statistics and python or other programming languages. 3 years relevant work experience is preferred.
You are analytical, structured, a good communicator and have excellent spoken as well as written English skills. You enjoy data analysis and statistical evaluations. You have a preference to collaborate, and you can deal with ambiguity as well as continuous change.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-11-14.
To know more about the position contact Catarina Wamsler at +46 46 36 5070
Questions about your application contact Elizabeth Ayivor at +27106017563
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
