Material Engineer
2023-09-25
About the job
We are looking for an experienced material engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent/bold/passionate Advanced materials team based in Västerås. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing in next-generation battery development and contribute to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
About the job We are looking for an material engineer for next-generation battery development who has a solid understanding and experience in anode materials such as Lithium metal, Silicon, anode-free concept, etc.., and also can lead collaborations with various partners.
About the team
The advanced materials team is in charge of developing next-generation battery technologies which can deliver better performances and benefits into conventional Li on batteries and Next generation batteries such as Lithium metal batteries.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Developing Anode materials for advanced Li ion batteries & Li metal batteries
Testing materials from a raw material level to a cell level
Designing new test protocols and procedures for new material R&D
Evaluating and investigating new materials for Li ion batteries & Li metal batteries
Collaboration with academia and industrial partners
Describe personal success factors:
Example individual contributor:
The person we are looking for is flexible, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are a sense of quality, friendliness, grit, and a sense of humor.
Example leadership role:
The person we are looking for is driven, caring, and structured. You thrive by leading others and working towards common goals. You are used to a high-paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain from including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-timer employment, fixed salary.
The planned starting date is Sep. 2022/asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Master or PhD degree in engineering (material, chemical, mechanical or similar)
Good understanding Anode materials for Li ion batteries & Lithium metal batteries
Hands-on laboratory experience
Strong analytical skills
Excellent English written and oral skills
Bonus points for:
2+ years of experience within anode material
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Passion for challenging new things
Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
