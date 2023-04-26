Material Development Engineer
2023-04-26
Höganäs is the global thought leader in its industry, and our ambition is to be the leading partner for sustainable material innovation. Now we are looking for a Material Development Engineer who would like to join us in our journey of sustainable change and towards net-zero climate emissions.
About the position
As Material Development Engineer you will be responsible for developing organic materials needed for developing and improving metal powder within our Product areas. You will drive, plan, execute and follow up assignments in accordance with the goals of the section and Product areas. It includes participating in assignments, pre-studies and development projects that run locally and globally. This involves analyzing and documenting experimental trials and summarizing the results in technical R&D reports.
The position is located at Höganäs HQ in Höganäs, Sweden and you will work in a small but competent team. Travelling will occur up to 15 days per year and we apply a hybrid work policy with opportunity to work from distance two days a week.
Your profile
You have a BSc or relevant university degree in chemistry or equivalent, 3 - 5 years of industrial development experience is desirable but not required, expertise in different analyse techniques, such as thermal analysis and FTIR as well as basic material science knowledge is considered as a merit.
You are an innovative and result-oriented team player, well organized with experimental planning skills. You have good communication skills and are comfortable writing and speaking in both English and Swedish. You get things done at the same time as you are motivated by conducting experimental work. Problem solving and multitasking are also considered valuable skills in this position.
Benefits
At Höganäs we appreciate our employees, and we want to show it. Not only by making sure that we have good pensions and insurances, but also by encouraging you to stay healthy with training centre in the Höganäs facilities and with wellness allowance. We also have a reduction of working hours, subsidized lunch and profit sharing which also is a way of showing that our employees are our greatest investment.
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. In close cooperation with our stakeholders, we steer towards our vision of a sustainable society - and inspire industry to make more with less and our ambition to be the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powders.
More about Höganäs
Höganäs is the world leader in the iron and metal powders market, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. Together with our customers, we develop tomorrow's solutions for the automotive industry, surface and joining technologies and additive manufacturing, which contribute to a more sustainable society. Höganäs was founded in 1797 and today we employ 2,400 committed people in 15 countries in Americas, Europe and Asia. Our turnover in 2021 was EUR1 billon. Our owners are Lindéngruppen and FAM.
Interested?
We have an ongoing selection and review applications while the ad is published. The deadline for applications is 26th of May. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Höganäs AB
(org.nr 556005-0121), http://hoganas.com/ Arbetsplats
Höganäs Kontakt
HR Coordinator
Agnes Standar Agnes.Standar@hoganas.com +46 761181542 Jobbnummer
7703962