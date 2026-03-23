Material Developer -Technical Textiles & Advanced Footwear Materials
Klättermusen AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Åre Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Åre
2026-03-23
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, Östersund
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We are looking for a Material Developer -Technical Textiles & Advanced Footwear Materials to join our Material Team at Klättermusen.
Since 1975 Klättermusen has been a pioneer in making refined Scandinavian Mountaineering Equipment. The designs combine utility and extreme durability, always with consideration of the environment in mind. Klättermusen supports and inspire outdoor enthusiasts through unforgiving weather conditions and unpredictable terrains. Rigorously tested in real-world conditions, the equipment embodies Klättermusen's commitment to creating the best and most sustainable equipment available.
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Material Developer to join our Material team that is part of our Purchase & Production team. This role requires a deep technical foundation in textile chemistry and hands-on experience creating engineered wovens and advanced knit constructions. The ideal candidate is someone who not only understands materials at the fabric level, but who can build them from the yarn up, working with innovative fibers, blends and structures to meet performance, sustainability, and cost targets.
In this role, you will be responsible for developing, testing and implementing advanced materials for our product lines, with strong focus on Footwear applications. You will work cross functional within the company to develop, test, and implement new materials from concept to commercialization.
Alongside technical development, this position involves ownership of the administrative and PLM requirements connected to material creation, documentation, specifications and lifecycle management.
Key Responsibilities:
Fabric & Trim Development:
Work cross-functionally with product design and development teams to engineer advanced wovens, knits, and composite materials. Apply deep expertise in fiber chemistry, polymer performance, and textile finishing processes to deliver materials that achieve our targeted performance, aesthetic, and sustainability goals.
Explore and integrate innovative and emerging fiber technologies into new material concepts.
Provide regular updates and reports to the product development team and management.
Ensure that our materials meet regulatory and safety standards.
Ensure that all material product cards in the PLM system are up to date and accurate.
Negotiate prices (incl. surcharges), lead times and minimum order quantities with suppliers.
Quality Assurance & Testing:
Develop and implement testing protocols to assess material performance under various conditions.
Conduct and coordinate rigorous testing and evaluation of fabrics & trims to ensure they meet Klättermusen's standards, including data from suppliers and third-party testing labs.
Work with quality assurance teams to ensure consistent material quality in production.
Keep detailed records of test results.
Review fabric shipping samples.
Sustainability Initiatives:
Identify opportunities to incorporate sustainable materials and practices into product development.
Ensure environmental impact reduction through material innovation/choices.
Ensure that sustainability data for materials are up to date and accurate in the PLM system.
Contribute to sustainability initiatives and other science-driven projects.
Other:
Establish and maintain relationships with key material suppliers.
Support the commercial team with sustainability and material data.
Qualifications:
Proven experience (3+ years) in fabric and trims development within Footwear.
Bachelor's degree in Textile Engineering, Material Science or a related field
Strong knowledge of footwear and textile manufacturing processes, material properties, testing methods, and fabric construction
Experience with sustainable materials and practices in the shoe, packs and/or apparel industry
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities with attention to details
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate effectively with cross-functional teams
Excellent project management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously and to take ownership of projects and initiatives.
Proficiency in relevant software tools (e.g. Microsoft Office, PLM systems)
Business-level proficiency in written and oral English communication
Location: Åre, Sweden
Welcome to apply before 2026-04-12. Applications will be handled on an ongoing basis. This role is intended to start as soon as possible, or by the end of August.
We only accept applications through this channel. Your application will be stored in our database, and we will contact you if a suitable position becomes available. Applications will be handled on an ongoing basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klättermusen AB
(org.nr 556530-7583)
Årevägen 55 (visa karta
)
837 52 ÅRE Jobbnummer
9812384