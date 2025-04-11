Material and Process Engineer (all genders) to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-04-11
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your crew
You will be part of the team that ensures that materials and processes standards are developed, made available and maintained.
This includes both internally developed standards and procedures as well as the use of harmonized external standards.
Your Mission
• Develops Material standards to cover all aspects from material data/characteristics, material testing, technical delivery requirements and handling storage conditions.
• Identifies and implements Harmonized standards where applicable.
• Monitors and implements revised external standards.
• Supports the organization with compliance statements related to materials and processes.
• Supports the organization with requirements for Special Processes (definition per AS9100).
• Active part in preparing quotations.
• Supports the organization to identify reasons for non-conformances in correlation to Materials and Processes (NC's).
Your Story:
Must's:
• University degree in material science
• Specific acquired experience in at least one of the following; metallic materials, fiber reinforced plastics, special processes such as surface treatments, non-destructive and destructive testing
• Good knowledge in quality management systems and experience from high quality industries (Automotive, Aerospace or Medical industries)
• Aerospace or Space experience related to M&P
• ERP experience (IFS, SAP or similar)
• Good office software skills
Nice to have's:
• REACH, ETCHA knowledge
• ISO 9001, ISO 14000, AS9100 knowledge
• Material Lab experience
• Cooperate and communicate in an open and respectful manner
• Ability to identify the need for improvement in a structured way and to take action to implement them
• Drive/Ambition
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
• Overtime and travel compensation and you have the right to 25 days of vacation/year.
• Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
• Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Michael Thuswaldner
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
