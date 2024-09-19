Master thesis project: Aircraft flight escape path model
2024-09-19
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
What you will be part of
Product Group Safety and Awareness develops and manufactures qualified systems and software applications for fixed-wings, helicopters and UAVs. Our mission is to provide increased flight safety and operational capability by ensuring pilot situational awareness 24/7 in all weather conditions. We provide systems with real-time, fused imagery and guidance including synthetic vision and terrain warning systems.
Project Description
Accurate modelling of aircraft flight escape paths is essential when validating these system solutions, as it allows for the simulation of complex flight scenarios and the identification of potential risks. This thesis project will focus on the development of a comprehensive three-dimensional flight escape path model, tailored for the validation of Saab's Safety and Awareness Solutions products. The project will consist of several key tasks including a literature review, data collection and pre-processing, model development and model validation. All tasks shall be documented in a report and presented at the end on the thesis.
You will be supported by an experienced team of software developers and aeronautical engineers to succeed in your work together with Saab's Safety and Awareness Solutions.
Your Profile
The ideal candidate for this master thesis project should have the following qualifications:
Educational Background: Currently pursuing a Master's degree in aeronautical engineering, aerospace engineering, engineering physics or a related field.
Technical Skills: Strong understanding of aircraft aerodynamics and flight mechanics. Experience with mathematical modelling is essential.
Programming Skills: High level of proficiency in programming languages in either MATLAB or C++ for model development and simulation. Experience with simulation tools like Simulink is advantageous.
Analytical Skills: Ability to analyse complex datasets and interpret results within the context of aeronautics. An understanding how aircrafts operate and function is very advantageous. This, in order to compare different methods to evaluate strengths and weaknesses in models.
Communication Skills: Excellent ability to document research findings and present them to both technical and non-technical audiences. Experience working in multidisciplinary teams is beneficial. Fluent in English and preferably Swedish both in written and verbal form.
If you have any questions about the job, don 't hesitate to contact:
Alexander Hasp Frank, Product Manager and Supervisor: alexander.haspfrank@saabgroup.com
