Master thesis - Structural Analysis
2025-10-06
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Technical Analysis is the largest consulting CAE-department in Sweden, with extensive experience within structural and fluid mechanics from a wide range of clients in several industries. We are deeply involved in many projects, both national and international, and provide our clients with market leading CAE-competence.
This master thesis is a collaboration between AFRY and AFRYs industrial clients within research and development. The student will develop new simulation methodology and increase the basic knowledge with respect to structural analysis. The results can pave the way for new modelling guidelines (calibrated against test data), a more effective way of working and increased simulations accuracy.
FEA tools such as ANSA, HYPERMESH, ABAQUS and LS-Dyna will be used with MATLAB and Phyton as a complement for post-processing and automatization. Analytical calculations are performed mainly to verify the analysis models and results.
Qualifications
You are specialized in solid or applied mechanics and have excellent theoretical knowledge in general. You have a clear grasp of the basics with respect to strength, fatigue and dynamic analysis, and have performed some finite element analysis during your education so far. You have used commercial software before and are familiar with the basic FEA-approach, with respect to pre-processing, analysis, and post-processing.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious, curios and eager to learn. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you appreciate the value added by working together with your colleagues to find the best solution. Lastly, you also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
AFRY will most likely offer you a position as a CAE-Engineer after a successful completion of this master thesis.
Last day of application is 2025-11-02. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Emil Olofsson - Section Manager, emil.olofsson@afry.com
, 010-505 45 34
Robin Back - Senior CAE Engineer, robin.back@afry.com
, 010-505 72 70
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
