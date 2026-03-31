Master thesis - Structural Analysis
Afry AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Technical Analysis is the largest consulting CAE-department in Sweden, with extensive experience within structural and fluid mechanics from a wide range of clients in several industries. We are deeply involved in many interesting projects, both national and international, and provide our clients with market leading CAE-competence.
This master thesis will be a collaboration between AFRY and AFRYs clients within automotive, defense or Life Science. The student will develop new methodology, with respect to structural analysis and FEA, to facilitate more efficient product development for AFRYs clients. The results can pave the way for new modelling guidelines (calibrated against test data), a more efficient way of working and increased simulations accuracy.
FEA tools such as ANSA, HYPERMESH, ABAQUS and LS-Dyna will be used with MATLAB and Phyton as a complement for post-processing and automatization. Analytical calculations are performed mainly to verify the analysis models and results.
Qualifications
You are specialized in solid mechanics and have good theoretical knowledge in general. You have a clear grasp of the basics with respect to strength, fatigue and dynamic analysis, and have performed some finite element analysis during your education so far. You have used commercial software before and are familiar with the basic FEA-approach, with respect to pre-processing, analysis, and post-processing.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious, curios and eager to learn. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you appreciate the value added by working together with your colleagues to find the best solution. Lastly, you also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
AFRY will most likely offer you a position as a CAE-Engineer after a successful completion of this master thesis.
Last day of application is 2026-06-30. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Emil Olofsson - Section Manager, emil.olofsson@afry.com
(mailto:emil.olofsson@afry.com
), 010-505 45 34
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474), https://www.afry.com
169 75 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9831417