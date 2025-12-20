Master Scheduler to Axis Communications
Do you want to contribute to efficient, reliable, and forward-looking production? Axis is looking for a structured, analytical and driven Master Scheduler to join their Global Order Management team.
Who is your future team?
The Global Order Management team plays a key role in meeting customer expectations and delivering on promises. The team consists of 13 skilled and dedicated professionals who make things happen! They are Master Schedulers, Global Planners, Process Developers, and Global Order Specialists. Through close collaboration with stakeholders, the team ensure timely product delivery, develop enhanced capabilities, and planning alignment, ultimately providing a trustworthy and seamless experience for our customers while driving business growth and supporting Axis' strategic objectives.
Within our team, you'll be part of the group specializing in Master Scheduling. With eight Configuration and Logistics Centers (CLCs) strategically located around the world, you'll play a key role in planning our global incoming orders to meet the demand from our customers.
In this role, you'll collaborate closely, not only with your team members, but also cross-functionally with Demand & Supply, local Sales Operations, and local planners at each of our CLCs. It's an exciting opportunity to work in a truly global, fast-paced environment where your contributions directly impact our operations.
Work tasks
As a Master Scheduler, you will be responsible for coordinating our production plans and orders - leveraging our ERP system to align production with customer demand.
• Order and Production Planning: Develop and maintain production plans that effectively balance supply, demand, and capacity constraints, aligning with customer requirements and business objectives. This includes translating customer orders and forecasts into actionable master schedules, optimizing production sequences, and ensuring timely release of production orders.
• Inventory Management: Coordinate finished goods inventory (FGI) for manufactured Sales Units. Track and optimize inventory levels for FGI.
• Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure alignment and effective communication of production and sales order plans. Facilitate clear and timely communication of production and sales order plans. Provide accurate availability estimates and updates to stakeholders via internal planning tools and systems to ensure customer expectations are met.
• Strategic mindset with strong analytical and data synthesis capabilities.
• High proficiency in spreadsheet tools and ERP systems for production planning, IFS is a plus.
• Degree in Industrial Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or similar.
• Preferably work experience in production planning, scheduling, or supply chain management within a manufacturing or industrial environment.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills also in English and comfortable engaging at all levels of the organization.
• An effective team player who builds collaborative partnerships functions globally.
