Master Data Analyst - Logistics & Supply Chain
2024-12-20
Job Title: Master Data Analyst - Logistics & Supply Chain
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid)
Job description:
We are looking for a dynamic professional who can centralize, harmonize, and set standards for our data management processes. The Master Data Analyst will play a crucial role in ensuring data quality, consistency, and compliance across the organization. At the same time, we seek a dynamic professional who can bridge the gap between data analysis and automation, ensuring high-quality data management and driving process improvements through automation.
Key responsibilities:
Master Data Management:
*
Centralize Data: Design and implement master data management systems to centralize data from various sources.
*
Harmonize Data: Ensure data consistency and accuracy by harmonizing data across different departments and systems.
*
Set Standards: Develop and enforce data governance policies, standards, and procedures to maintain data integrity.
*
Data Analysis: Analyze and troubleshoot data issues, ensuring data quality and accuracy. Collect, analyze, and interpret complex data sets to identify trends, insights, and opportunities for improvement. Develop data models and database designs to support business requirements.
*
Collaboration: Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their data needs and gather requirements.
*
Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users to ensure proper use of data systems.
Automation
*
Development: Act as a citizen developer to create and implement automation solutions using low-code/no-code platforms. Automate repetitive tasks and processes to improve efficiency and reduce manual effort.
*
Collaboration: Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their data and automation needs. Provide training and support to ensure smooth adoption of new systems and processes.
Continuous Improvement:
*
Monitor and evaluate the performance of data management and automation systems. Identify areas for improvement and implement enhancements to drive better outcomes.
Reporting:
*
Generate regular reports on data quality, system performance, and automation efficiency. Present findings to senior management and other stakeholders.
Skills & Qualifications
*
Bachelor's degree in business, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
*
5+ years of experience in data analysis, master data management, or a similar role.
*
Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, SQL), experience with various systems including ERP, Quality systems, MES, ... experience with master data management systems, and knowledge of automation platforms (e.g., UiPath, Microsoft Power Automate).
*
Strong understanding of data governance, data modeling, and database design. Familiarity with low-code/no-code development platforms.
*
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, problem-solving mindset, and a passion for continuous improvement.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing continuously.
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
