marknadsexpert

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Sunmedic AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Vellinge Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Vellinge
2026-06-27
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About Sunmedic
Sunmedic is a forward-thinking medical device company dedicated to delivering innovative, safe, and effective products for patients. We're seeking a results-driven Marketing Specialist to join our team and help grow our brand, generate demand, and support product launches across markets. This role offers the opportunity to shape go-to-market strategies, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and play a pivotal role in bringing life-saving devices to patients.
What you'll do
Develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns across digital and traditional channels to drive product awareness and demand.
Collaborate with Product manager, Sales, Regulatory, and Medical Affairs to create compelling messaging, positioning, and value propositions for target segments.
Manage content creation (website, blogs, case studies, brochures, social media) and lifecycle activities aligned with product launches and lifecycle management.
Plan and optimize digital marketing efforts (SEO/SEM, social media, analytics) to achieve lead generation and pipeline goals.
Analyze market trends, customer insights, and competitive landscape to inform strategy and tactics.
Support events, webinars, and trade shows; coordinate collateral and speaker opportunities.
Measure, report, and optimize campaign performance with clear KPI dashboards.
Ensure brand consistency and adherence to regulatory/compliance considerations in marketing materials.
Mentor junior team members and contribute to a collaborative marketing culture.
Who you are
A creative, data-driven marketer with a growth mindset and a collaborative approach.
Strong storyteller who can translate complex medical device value into clear, compelling messaging.
Results-oriented with excellent project management and prioritization skills.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and cross-functional teams.
Clear communicator with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
What you have
Education: Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business, Life Sciences, or a related field.
Experience: >2 years of marketing experience, preferably in medical devices or healthcare; B2B experience a plus.
Digital skills: Proficiency with marketing automation (e.g., HubSpot, Marketo), CRM (e.g., Salesforce), Google Analytics, SEO/SEM, and social media management.
Language: Proficiency in English (written and spoken); additional languages a plus.
Skills:
Strong written and verbal communication; compelling content creation.
Ability to analyze data, derive insights, and translate into action.
Project management, budgeting, and vendor coordination abilities.
Design sense for basic visuals or familiarity with design tools is a plus.
Knowledge of regulatory considerations for medical devices in marketing materials is a plus.
Nice-to-have
Experience supporting product launches or lifecycle marketing in a regulated industry.
Experience with events, webinars, and field marketing.
Knowledge of ISO 13485-related processes or quality systems awareness.
What we offer
Competitive salary and benefits.
Flexible work arrangements and a collaborative, innovative culture.
Opportunities for professional growth and meaningful impact in the medical device field.
How to apply
Share your resume/CV and a brief cover letter outlining your marketing experience and why you're interested in Sunmedic to abbas.karladani@sunmedic.se
. If you'd like, include links to notable campaigns, case studies, or programs you've led.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27
E-post: abbas.karladani@sunmedic.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sunmedic AB
(org.nr 559053-5646), http://www.sunmedic.se
Hammargatan 11 B (visa karta
)
235 32 VELLINGE Kontakt
Abbas Karladani abbas.karladani@sunmedic.se 0735123800 Jobbnummer
9982102