Markets Coordinator Espresso House Group

Join Espresso House Group as a Markets Coordinator.
Are you passionate about marketing and communication? Do you excel in coordinating efforts across diverse markets? If so, we want you to join our team as a Markets Coordinator!
As the Markets Coordinator, you will ensure that our markets and franchise organisations - including Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and beyond - are well-informed and effectively execute marketing plans. You will act as a crucial link for commercial topics, facilitating communication between global and local teams. Your role will involve supporting countries and franchise organisations in implementing commercial plans while working closely with Project and Campaign Managers. Additionally, you will evaluate marketing materials, provide insights for improvement, communicate local needs to the production team, and ensure brand consistency across all markets.
Location: Any Support Office within the Group with regular travels to the Head Office in Solna.
Key Responsibilities:
• Ensure markets and franchise organisations are well-informed and effectively implement strategic plans across various regions.
• Serve as a link for commercial topics, facilitating communication between global and local teams.
• Support markets and franchise organisations in executing commercial plans, in partnership with Project and Campaign Managers.
• Evaluate marketing materials and provide actionable insights for enhancement across different markets.
• Communicate local needs and feedback to the production team to ensure market-specific requirements are met.
• Maintain brand consistency across all markets and franchise organisations.
• Assist markets and franchise organisations with commercial offers and communication strategies tailored to local audiences.
• Enhance efficiency by reducing workload through a strategic global/local division of responsibilities.
• Drive brand alignment and ensure adherence to the desired brand direction across all markets.
• Collaborate closely with market and franchise marketing functions to support their unique needs.
What we are looking for:
• A Bachelors degree or other relevant academic qualification in Production Management, Business Administration, or Project Management.
• 5 years of experience in similar roles, preferably in retail or HORECA (e.g., project management, production management, brand management, business development).
• Strong stakeholder management skills with proven experience in commercial planning and execution.
• Excellent project management skills and a strong understanding of customer behaviour.
• Exceptional communication and presentation skills.
• Proficiency in English and fluency in one Nordic language or German.
Application Deadline: Lisa Blomberg, our Head of Brand & Production, is excited to receive your application by October 25 and will be happy to answer any questions you may have.
