Marketing Operations Manager
2024-05-06
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleDo you feel that "data-driven" is an outdated term and rather a basic skill? Can you quickly and effortlessly derive patterns from data and thrive in optimizing results based on your insights? Have you worked with HubSpot and website management in a B2B environment? Then, we have the role for you!
We are seeking a fast-acting, analytical, and motivated Marketing Operations Manager who has experience in B2B Marketing to join our growing team. You will be at the center of our marketing engine as the owner of our digital infrastructure. With responsibility for our website, CRM, and marketing automation software, you will play a pivotal role in defining metrics and leveraging data-driven insights to optimize our overall marketing performance.
Your key responsibility will be to manage, track, and analyze revenue marketing campaigns, ensuring optimization towards lead generation goals. You should be a certified HubSpot user with experience in website management, SEO, and SEM, and be driven to maximize conversion and ROI.
Responsibilities
Marketing Operations: Utilize your extensive experience in HubSpot operations to optimize our marketing automation and lead management processes, as well as create efficient workflows, and optimize email marketing campaigns.
Data Analytics: Define metrics, make them trackable, and utilize HubSpot, Looker, and Google Analytics to assess marketing performance, and derive actionable insights for improvements.
Lead Generation: Work closely with the Sales and Business Development Representative teams to ensure marketing-generated leads are of the highest quality and use data to continuously improve pipeline performance.
SEO & SEM: Drive and manage our SEO and paid search initiatives across various markets and digital channels to optimize traffic, CTR, and CTA depending on goals. You have experience from being the demander (always on top of things) towards digital marketing agencies and are hands-on in Google Analytics, Google Ads, and LinkedIn Ads.
Website: Optimize website performance, meticulously analyze data using Google Analytics and WordPress to identify areas for improvement, and implement solutions with precision.
Marketing Technology Stack: Evaluate and implement new marketing technologies and tools to enhance our marketing capabilities.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or digital communication.
2-3 years of proven experience in B2B marketing operations.
Extensive experience with HubSpot (certification is a plus) and data analytics tools.
Excellent analytical skills with the ability to turn data into actionable insights.
Proficiency in working with website optimization, SEO, and SEM using WordPress, Google Analytics, and Google Ads.
Superior communication skills in written and spoken English and Swedish.
A passion for staying up to date with marketing trends and emerging technologies.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and caring workplace. If you're a team player eager to grow professionally, APPLY now! Ersättning
