Marketing & Communications Coordinator - Consultancy Assignment
2024-07-05
We are currently seeking a Marketing & Communications Coordinator for a one-year consultancy position, with potential for extension, starting from September 1st.
Role Overview: We are looking for a structured, creative, and independent Marketing & Communications Coordinator with several years of experience in a similar role, preferably within a global environment. In this new position within our team, you will handle event management, content creation, data & analytics, as well as project coordination.
What We Offer:
• A high-tech company with an exciting work environment.
• Involvement in services and products for electric vehicles promoting sustainability.
• A flat organizational culture based on trust and independence; here, you are not just another employee.
• Work-life balance with access to a gym at the office in Gothenburg.
• Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Required Skills:
• Experience with electric vehicle services.
• Digital content creation.
• Marketing expertise.
• Proficiency in Adobe suite.
• Event planning.
We Believe You Are:
• A structured planner and clear communicator capable of managing multiple projects under pressure.
• Solution-oriented and data-driven, with a knack for generating new ideas and taking ownership of projects.
• Curious, with a growth mindset and a genuine passion for your work.
• Thriving in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
• Able to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external partners.
• Hold an academic degree or equivalent in marketing, communication, PR, or a related field.
• Have 2+ years of experience in a similar marketing and communication role or at an agency.
• Fluent in English with strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Experienced in event planning and coordination.
• Quick to learn, with the ability to take on new responsibilities based on evolving needs.
• Proficient in digital content creation and related tools and processes, such as Adobe.
