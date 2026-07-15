Marketing Manager
Najell AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2026-07-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Najell AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to join one of the fastest growing companies in Sweden?
Najell designs and sells award-winning products for new and expecting parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and accessories for strollers. Here at Najell, you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our office is located attractively in the centre of Lund. We are growing at a fast pace and have higher goals looking ahead growing the team, products and the value we co-create for our customers.
The Role
Najell is looking for a hands on Marketing Manager that will lead and develop Najells marketing efforts and report directly to the CEO. The position is based in Lund, Sweden where we work together at the office and not hybrid/remote.
Drive Najells global marketing strategy and execution.
Live the life of a scale up organisation and help us thrive together.
Lead team of about 15-20 people.
Build internal competence to drive all marketing activities.
Implement strategies to improve sales and growth aligned with brand goals.
Deep dive market analysis to guide our marketing activities to grow brand awareness and increase sales.
Improve our CRM activations.
Part of Management team.
Plus a lot more...
Your Qualifications
Higher degree education in marketing.
Expert level at performance marketing.
Proven experience from marketing at a higher level.
Experience from marketing of consumer goods in a fast paced growth environment.
Proven leader and internal stakeholder coordinate with other departments.
Experience of SoMe and influencer marketing.
Can do attitude willing to make sure we achieve results.
Ability to move between complex tasks and big and small improvement projects.
We Offer
We are a tight-knit team that works hard to reach our ambitious goals. We all contribute individually within our roles in marketing, product development, sales and more but there is a strong will to help each other out across borders and work together. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. We create our own success.
Is it you that we are looking for?
Application
Click "apply here" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
About Us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and to create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8019084-2100483". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Najell AB
(org.nr 556819-7494), https://work.najell.com
Stortorget 1 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Najell Jobbnummer
10003045