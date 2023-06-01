Marketing Graphic Designer
About Validio
Validio is a Deep Data Observability company on a mission to eliminate bad data. Our platform monitors and validates data in motion and data at rest across organizations' data pipelines. From startups to multi-billion dollar unicorns, Validio is used by data leaders of all sizes.
We believe that you shouldn't have to be an AirBnB, Uber, or Netflix in order to have advanced ML-based data quality technology in place. We also believe that modern data teams and data engineers get better return on investment by spending their time on other business-critical tasks rather than building and maintaining their own data quality infrastructure.
Here, you will work with a senior team of data- and engineering professionals with backgrounds from renowned research institutions, leading startups, and established tech companies including Stanford, McKinsey, Google, and Harvard. Named as one of the hottest start-ups in Stockholm by publications such as Wired, Validio is gearing up for expansion, and now you can be part of our journey!
About the role
We are looking for a Graphic Designer that is going to be responsible for the marketing design at Validio. Your daily work will involve creating engaging and creative graphics to visually represent Validio's brand-and make sure the visual identity of the brand is safeguarded and kept consistent. Furthermore, you will proactively suggest ways in which design can further Validio's commercial goals.
As the Graphic Designer you will be a part of the marketing team and report directly to the Head of Marketing.
What you'll do
Support the commercial organization with all things visual. This includes: visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts, photos, social media, customer facing material, animations, slide templates
Social media marketing
Website design
Physical booth design (i.e. Data Innovation summit field marketing)
Rollups
Blog post illustrations
Merch design
Employer branding design
Heroes of Data (Validio's data community) visual identity
We believe you have
Strong interest in the tech and data space
Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design or similar
Skilled with design tools: photo and video editing
Experience from working in Figma, Illustrator and/or Photoshop
Creative mind - propose new and original ideas
Extra points if you have:
Worked in a startup environment/fast paced environment
At Validio we strive to be an inclusive and diverse workplace and believe that different experiences are necessary for our growth as a company. We understand that great talent can come from anywhere and we encourage all who are excited about eliminating bad data to apply - regardless of your experience in listed areas!
Here you'll find a hybrid working style, which for us means that you can choose if you want to come into our beautiful office or if you'd rather work remotely from home. We are all located in Sweden and we support your relocation here to join us if not here already! You can read more about our benefits on our career page and culture here. Lastly, we offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing and with a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
