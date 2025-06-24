Marketing Data Analyst
2025-06-24
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com.
Are you passionate about turning complex data into powerful marketing insights? Are you ready to make a real impact by enabling smarter and more effective analytic decisions based on data? If you are looking for a role where your work directly drives customer understanding and marketing performance, this could be your next challenge.
The position
As a Marketing Data Analyst, you will play a key role in enabling data-informed decision-making and optimizing marketing efforts. You will own the full lifecycle of marketing data, from collection and integration to analysis and insight generation. As a bridge between technical data management and strategic marketing execution, your work will help improve our development teams given insights, deepen customer understanding, and increase cost-efficiency.
Key responsibilities
• Develop and maintain data pipelines between marketing platforms such as CMS, market automation, CRM systems, and databases
• Implement and monitor tracking setups in Google Analytics and other platforms for KPIs and NPS.
• Create and deliver reports and dashboards to global and local marketing teams
• Support the implementation and management of the Customer Data Platform (CDP)
• Identify optimization opportunities and provide actionable recommendations based on data for our development teams
• Understand and analyze the customer and buying journeys for our digital products and ecommerce solutions
Qualifications
• Experience in data analysis, engineering, or data science within a marketing context
• Solid understanding of digital marketing in a B2B environment
• Proficiency with tools like BigQuery, Dataform, and other GCP services
• Ability to configure and manage tracking, including server-side tagging.
• Bonus: Experience in marketing mix modeling and regression techniques
You are analytical, curious, and solution-oriented. You communicate complex insights clearly and thrive in environments where you can take initiative. Adaptable and proactive, you are comfortable navigating a fast-evolving digital landscape.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Ola Karlsson, Group Product Manager Web, +46 733 31 31 80, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-08-15.
