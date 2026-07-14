Marketing Coordinator
Radeptus i Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-07-14
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Marketing Coordinator
Temporary position – parental leave cover
Are you a creative, self-driven marketing professional who enjoys managing projects through planning, production, and launch? Would you like to gain broad marketing experience at a growing cleantech company with customers around the world?
Comsys is looking for a Marketing Coordinator to join our team during the Marketing & Communications Manager's parental leave. This is a full-time temporary position for approximately 12 months, based at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
About the role
As Marketing Coordinator, you will work across a broad range of marketing and communications activities. You will coordinate the production and publication of Comsys marketing materials, support product launches, and help maintain a professional and consistent brand presence across all channels.
You will collaborate closely with colleagues in product management and sales, as well as with external agencies and suppliers. Much of our communication is published through digital channels, particularly LinkedIn, so you should be comfortable creating content and managing both organic and paid social media activities.
Comsys develops technically advanced products within power quality and energy optimization. A technical background is not required, but an interest in technology and the ability to understand technical concepts will help you succeed in the role.
Your responsibilities
Your work will include:
Coordinating brand communication and marketing activities with external agencies
Creating and publishing news articles, press releases, social media content, and other communications materials
Updating website content, landing pages, text, and images in WordPress
Maintaining content on our partner website in Joomla
Managing email marketing activities through Mailchimp
• Supporting digital campaigns through Google Ads and SID, our account-based marketing platform
Planning and coordinating exhibitions, conferences, and customer events
Supporting communication activities related to product launches
Working closely with the product management and sales teams
What we offer
At Comsys, you will be part of a supportive workplace with knowledgeable colleagues who are committed to delivering high-quality solutions.
We offer:
Broad responsibilities and varied assignments
The opportunity to work in an international cleantech company
A collaborative environment where your ideas and initiative are valued
The possibility of permanent employment after the temporary position, depending on business needs and available opportunities
Your background
We believe you have:
A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience
Previous experience in a marketing or communications role
Experience working with WordPress
Good working knowledge of Adobe InDesign and Photoshop
Experience with Google Ads and Google Analytics
Strong written and spoken English skills
Experience in the following areas would be beneficial:
International business or B2B marketing
Adobe Premiere Pro and Illustrator
Joomla
Cision or another media-monitoring and PR platform
About you
To succeed in this position, you should be commercially aware and motivated by results. You take ownership of your work and are comfortable managing several projects at the same time.
You are also:
Creative, with a strong eye for visual communication
Organized and able to manage your time independently
Flexible and comfortable working in a changing environment
Confident in building relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Practical and willing to take action when something needs to be done
Position details
Start date: By agreement, preferably ASAP Duration: Approximately 12 months Employment type: Full-time, temporary parental leave cover Location: Lund, Sweden
In this recruitment, we are partnering with Jenny Månsson at Radeptus. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact her at jenny@adeptus.se
or +46 703 318 506. Please submit your application via the application link only (applications sent by email will not be considered)
Last day to apply 14th of August 2026, but applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. The recruitment process may close before the advertised deadline once suitable candidates have progressed to the interview stage.
About Comsys
Comsys AB is a Swedish cleantech company based in Lund. We develop solutions for power quality, energy control, and the optimization of electrical systems.
Our technology helps customers manage increasingly demanding grid requirements and improve the performance of electrical installations. Comsys solutions are used in industrial automation, building systems, data centers, marine applications, renewable-energy production, and energy storage.
Our customers and partners operate in markets across the world, and our technology supports a more stable and efficient electrical infrastructure.
Apply today and join Comsys during an important period of international growth.www.comsys.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8064838-2100352". Arbetsgivare Radeptus i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559079-8368), https://rekrytering.adeptus.se
223 63 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Radeptus Jobbnummer
10002595