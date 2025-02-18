Marketing Coordinator
Incluso AB Gothenburg / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for a Swedish speaking Marketing Coordinator to support the marketing team and as an office coordinator in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with.
You will provide expert guidance and support in global and local campaigns and events that inspire, engage and attract fans and customers to the clients brand.
Your daily tasks may include:
Support to activate the annual Marketing plan including product launches, tactical campaigns, activation and events, trade shows, partnerships, space activations, test drives and more.
Take the role as project leader in smaller and defined projects and activations.
Adapt and maintain Brand Identity guidelines at all campaigns, events and activations.
Secure global content and local tactical implementation in organic posts on SoMe. Create Swedish copy and publish the post on different platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
Collaborate with global and local resources, agencies and other vendor partners and NGA-partners.
Office Coordinator with stakeholder contact, including internal office tasks.
Plan the logistics for our event vehicles.
Competence requirements:
Minimum of 1-2 years of experience in Community Management, project management or similar.
Demonstrated experience in digital marketing.
Relevant marketing education.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Native and/or fluent in Swedish both spoken and written.
Other requirements:
Experience with various digital platforms.
Familiarity with platforms such as Meta etc.
The team:
The team consists of an Event Manager, whom you will work most closely with. In addition to these main points of contact, there is also a Communications Manager, a Head of Marketing, and a Content Specialist.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9173899