Marketing Communications Specialist
2025-05-23
We are looking for a Marketing Communications Specialist for a company in Västerås. Start is in June, 12 months contract to begin with.
We are looking for someone with a few years of experience in digital marketing activities, who is skilled in project management, analysis, and content creation. The role also includes planning and executing events, trade show participation, and product launches in collaboration with sales and product managers.
Key Responsibilities:
Project management, planning, execution, and follow-up of:
Digital campaigns, newsletters, webinars, and invitations via Salesforce to generate leads.
Local adaptations of global marketing campaigns.
Events, customer meetings, and trade shows.
Product launches.
Seminars and customer presentations together with sales and product managers.
Web Management (both strategic and operational):
Responsibility for SEM, SEO, and data analysis.
Operational maintenance and updating of web content.
Collaboration & Tools:
Close collaboration with communicators, sales teams, product managers, customers, agencies, and other vendors.
Ability to work independently.
Experience with marketing automation tools such as Salesforce is a strong advantage.
Excellent skills in Photoshop and analytics tools such as Google Analytics.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is essential. All marketing activities are created in Swedish, while English is the corporate language.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in June, 12 months contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
