Marketing Assistant
2024-05-28
Are you a tech-savvy, organized and proactive person who enjoys supporting a dynamic team with various administrative tasks? Do you have excellent communication skills and a keen eye for detail? If so, you might be the marketing assistant we are looking for!
About your job
As a marketing assistant, you are part of the marketing team at Sandvik, a global engineering company that provides cutting-edge solutions for the mining, construction, energy and manufacturing industries. You perform routine administrative activities according to the organization's established procedures, such as answering calls, managing mail, preparing documents, booking meeting rooms and arranging travel. You also enter information accurately into databases, spreadsheets and other systems, and respond to or redirect inquiries from internal or external sources. You collaborate with other marketing staff and stakeholders to support the delivery of marketing campaigns and projects.
About you
To be successful in this role, you need to have a high school diploma or equivalent, and at least one year of experience in a similar administrative role, preferably in a marketing or communications environment. You also need to be proficient in Microsoft Office applications and other relevant software, and have strong verbal and written communication skills. You should be able to work independently and as part of a team, and prioritize, multitask and meet deadlines. You should also have an interest in learning new skills and technologies.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Hiring manager: Gabriella Winnberg, Marketing and Communications manager, gabriella.winnberg@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Susanna Viltstig, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 27 23
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 266 78 50
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Madelene Åhlstrand
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 12, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067036
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees.
Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
