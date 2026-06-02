Market Risk Analyst
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
As a Residual Value Analyst, you analyze and monitor residual value performance across Volvo Cars' vehicle portfolio. You will support product line and launches by embedding residual value insights and contribute to the ongoing maintenance and optimization of residual values throughout the vehicle lifecycle.
What you'll do
• Develop and deliver residual value analytics and forecasting across markets, improving benchmarking, comparability, and decision making quality.• Produce quarterly and ad hoc residual value reporting, translating complex data into clear, actionable insights for central and market stakeholders.• Support the evaluation of portfolio level residual value risk exposure.• Contribute to residual value governance by clarifying and documenting evaluation logic across markets and exposure levels.• Embed residual value and market risk perspectives into product line activities, particularly for BEV launches, facelifts, and major model updates.• Support residual value and launch activation by preparing analytics, scenario assessments, and value driver narratives.• Work closely with Product Line, Commercial, and Market teams to position residual value as a key value driver in launch and pre launch decision forums.• Support the maintenance and improvement of residual values post launch, monitoring performance and recommending corrective levers where needed.• Contribute analytical input to financial product pilots and risk sharing initiatives, supporting assumption validation and transparency of risk exposure.• Coordinate with regions and markets to align local residual value insights with central frameworks while reflecting market specific realities.
What you'll bring
You thrive in international environments where complexity, ambiguity, and cross functional collaboration are the norm. You are comfortable moving between analytics and strategy, detail and big picture, and global frameworks and local market realities.We believe you are:• Highly analytical and data driven, with strong financial acumen;• Structured in your thinking and able to break down complex problems;• commercially minded, with an understanding of product and lifecycle economics;• Confident engaging with senior stakeholders across functions and regions;• Curious, proactive, and motivated to continuously deepen your expertise.
• Master's degree in Economics and Business Administration, Finance, or a related field.• Consulting background with proven strength in structured problem solving, analytical storytelling, and senior stakeholder communication.• Private equity and/or financial analyst experience, including exposure to valuation, business case modeling, and investment or portfolio analysis.• Experience working with financial services, residual values, and electric vehicle program development in complex, international organizations.• Exposure to and experience with European, US, Chinese, and Vietnamese EV markets.• Strong analytical capabilities, including advanced financial modeling and data analysis (e.g. Excel, Power BI).• Fluency in English and an additional Southeast Asian language to support global and Asia Pacific interactions; basic proficiency in a Nordic language is an advantage.• High comfort working in cross functional, international, and multicultural teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "80901-44217682". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Simona Popencu 31590000 Jobbnummer
9941715