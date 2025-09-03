Market Intelligence Manager
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Market Intelligence Manager, you will play a key role in supporting customer experience and business strategy through the lens of external trends. You will monitor market dynamics, analyze industry developments, conduct competitor analyses, and identify external drivers that influence customer expectations in financial services, transport and infrastructure solutions.
In addition to delivering strategic market insights, you will bridge collaboration between Volvo Financial Services with the Volvo Group Business Intelligence team, ensuring Volvo Financial Services data is integrated and represented in enterprise-level analytics.
Your starting point will be to take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Monitor and analyze market trends, industry developments, and competitor movements to deliver strategic insights relevant to customer experience and overall business growth.
• Provide external market context that enhances internal data to inform decision-making and support customer-focused strategies across the business
• Synthesize findings into executive-ready presentations, reports, and dashboards tailored for senior stakeholders.
• Conduct competitor analysis, market benchmarking, and environmental scanning to identify opportunities, risks, and innovation trends across financial services, digital transformation, and evolving customer behavior.
• Support strategic initiatives with insight-driven recommendations, blending external and internal data perspectives.
• Contribute to the design of market dashboards, tracking tools, or frameworks for ongoing intelligence monitoring.
• Collaborate with the Volvo Group BI team to share VFS data and ensure business KPIs are properly tracked and visualized.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director of Customer Experience and be part of a globally connected team dedicated to embedding the customer perspective at the heart of Volvo Financial Services. In this role, you will actively gather and interpret market data, trends, and signals to support a shift toward a more customer-driven way of working across the business. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset, and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has an effective level of ambition and ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics. You have also proven experience including problem solving, research and analysis.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Market Research, Strategy, Economics, or a related field. Master's or MBA is a plus.
• 8+ years of experience in market intelligence, strategic insights, business analysis, or related fields.
• Proficient in Power BI, Excel, and tools for data analysis and visualization.
• Experience working with both qualitative and quantitative research, competitive intelligence, and strategic frameworks
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to present insights clearly to leadership.
• Collaborative spirit with the ability to engage and align with CX, BI, strategy, and product teams.
• Curious, forward-thinking, and committed to continuous learning and improvement.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. Ersättning
