Markarbetare till Uppsala
2025-07-30
We are looking for ground workers for our customers in Uppsala. Tasks can vary depending on the project, so you should be able to work with slabs, earth shafts, foundations and fine planning. It is an advantage if you have experience in pipelaying.
We are looking for you who have at least 3 years of professional experience as a ground worker and speak Swedish.
Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, so send in your application today.
You can also email jobb@expanderamera.se
! Don't forget to attach references to your application.
For questions contact the office on 08-53034378
E-post: jobb@expanderamera.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Expanderamera Byggbemanning och Rekrytering AB
741 76 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
