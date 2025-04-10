Manufacturing, Logistics, and Procurement Engineer
2025-04-10
Are you a driven and passionate industrial engineer ready to shape the future of production technology and take the next step in your career?
We at ALTEN Stockholm are currently looking for new team members to join our growing Manufacturing Engineering & Logistics department!
As a consultant at ALTEN, you'll have the opportunity to work on challenging and exciting projects with some of our leading clients in the manufacturing industry. We offer:
Technical Challenges: Work on cutting-edge projects within electrification, digitalization, and automation.
Career Development: Benefit from a personal training budget for both internal and external courses via ALTEN Academy.
Coaching Leadership: Receive support from coaching leaders who guide you in your career development.
Work-Life Balance: Enjoy extra vacation days, wellness grants, and comprehensive benefits like pension plans and insurance.
About the Role
Your tasks will vary depending on the assignment but may include:
Developing and optimizing production processes to improve efficiency and quality.
Implementing new technologies within electrification, digitalization, and automation.
Collaborating with various departments to drive improvement and innovation.
Managing projects and enhancing processes to achieve set goals.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in industrial engineering or a related field.
Has at least 1 year of experience in a production engineering role or similar position.
Has experience with electrification, industrialization, digitalization, and/or automation in the manufacturing industry.
Is analytical, creative, and proactive, with a knack for innovative thinking.
Has strong communication and collaboration skills.
Has experience in process improvement and/or project management.
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies, with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and technical projects throughout the product development lifecycle for leading companies across industries such as Automotive, Defense, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Public Sector, and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we have approximately 1,300 employees spread across 9 offices - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award given to companies offering unique career and development opportunities.
Visit us at alten.se to learn more!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Arbetsplats
Alten Stockholm Jobbnummer
9278992