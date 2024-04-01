Manufacturing Engineering Engineer - 452132
2024-04-01
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Could you be our new Manufacturing Engineering Engineer based in Västerås, Sweden?
Your future role
Get onboard and apply your application expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Niclas Andersson (Manufacturing Engineering Manager) and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
You'll be responsible for improving the product manufacturability and achieve QCD target.
We'll look to you:
Lead activities related to Industrialization
Lead Transfer projects
Bring ideas to the team to guide product definition
Participate to the product design reviews when required.
Estimate Method Time.
Participate and lead FMEA (Failure Mode of Effect Analysis).
Participate to validation of prototypes.
Request equipment when needed and write requirement specifications to suppliers.
Perform ERP routings and work / test instructions
Participate in the network for Special Processes
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering degree or equivalent experience
3-5 years of experience in the domain. Experience of Project Management is desirable.
Knowledge of fundamental theories, principles and concepts related to mechanical or electrical manufacturing and assembly
Fluent in English and Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
