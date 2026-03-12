Manufacturing Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2026-03-12
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Crew
Our production team at our brand-new factory in Linköping currently consists of around 100 dedicated people. We come from different backgrounds, which allows us to complement each other and benefit from each other's experiences. Here, we are a team that enjoys taking initiative and solving problems together. Since we are still building up our production, we have great opportunities to influence and improve the way we work - perfect for those who like to be involved and make an impact from the start! We have an open and inclusive work environment, where all ideas are welcomed and utilized as we build the future of space production together.
Your Mission
Provide daily support to manufacturing operations and related support teams in order to assure technically correct manufacturing and product flow, thereby assuring the necessary quality, OTD, and production costs
Work cross-functionally with operations, quality, design engineering, and other teams to define manufacturing work instructions, equipment, tools, materials, and training
Utilize project management techniques / tools to meet cost, technical, and schedule requirements
Play key role in the non-conformance process and secure measures for root cause analyses, corrective and preventive measures
Support continuous improvements in concerned manufacturing processes to deliver in line with customer quality, cost, and demand requirements
Establish and provide the necessary documentation in support of strategic operations programs as well as for customer programs, support and participate in project reviews as necessary
Proactively support and coach the production technicians through frontline support utilizing an integrated project team approach; provide training material (both software and hardware) as needed
Establish standard work practices across manufacturing and eliminate waste to increase productivity
Develop and verify new jigs, tooling, equipment, parts, and processes to meet requirements
Actively participate in the change management process as it relates to your respective manufacturing process, driving and implementing process / design changes, support improvement of business processes
Work with international colleagues in order to evaluate, improve, and transfer latest state processes and maintain standardization across the company portfolio
Overall Operations daily support VSM, DtC/DfM Inputs, Support to Programs and Engineering
On-Time milestone fulfilment and readiness of manufacturing equipment and documents in cooperation with PM's and all other stakeholders
Proactive technical management of production means and improvements
KPI's: Direct Rate, Deliverables on-track / delivered on-time, Production Line(s) Station Tracker
Your Story
Must's:
B.S. degree or similar experience in a related (engineering) field with extensive relevant experience
Demonstrates insight into quality and safety standards including AS9100 and OSHA or similar
Previously worked with composite, metallic, and non-metallic materials
Nice to have's:
2+ years of previous hands-on Engineering experience in a more complex manufacturing setting
Space or Aerospace experience
Production line leadership experience
Lean Manufacturing / Six Sigma knowledge/experience; experience with SAP or other ERP, MS Office
Experience with MES, CAD and other relevant complex software
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 30/04/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Björn Diffner | bjoern.diffner@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
