Manufacturing Engineer, Assembly
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2025-05-28
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Manufacturing Engineering Team
We are looking for a new teammate to join the Ghost Squadron! We are a small, multi-cultural team of engineers representing the bi-directional link between R&D and Production to successfully launch and maintain new cars and projects. We are looking for an individual who has a large a passion for engineering to join us on our current and upcoming challenges. You will be joining a close-knit, multi-disciplinary group of different backgrounds and ages who work together in a demanding and rewarding environment to reach our goals.
The role
As a Manufacturing Engineer at Koenigsegg you should have an engineering background with a high sense of quality. This position requires drive and focus in developing and implement new processes as well as improving existing ones'. You must want to work in a fast-paced, dynamic, and innovative company, leading the way in the Hypercar and Megacar manufacturing industry. In the role, you will work both in our industrialization projects and support in our production operations to add value to the brand.
What you'll do
- Own a specific manufacturing domain.
- Perform engineering analysis to reduce production downtime and outages.
- Drive process improvements to utilize and optimize equipment, reduce process variation, process waste, and secure availability.
- P-FMEA and DFM/DFA analysis to provide Manufacturing Engineering inputs to R&D
- Define equipment and tooling needs.
- Perform capacity studies, including time-settings, line balancing, and Value Stream Mapping (VSM).
- Develop standardized manufacturing operations and working routines under existing regulations.
- Develop standard operating procedures to help the company meet set goals to the agreed timings, performance, functionality, and quality quotas.
- Support prototype builds.
- Set-up new processes and participate in major productivity improvements as well as technology development to full production deployment.
- Lead and support technical reviews and issue resolution activities.
What we are looking for
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are communicative, helpful and responsible, both individually and as part of a team. As a person you are flexible, can handle multiple tasks at the same time and define and achieve goals. Aside from this we are looking for someone with:
- MSc in Mechanical Engineering (or similar discipline) with 2+ years of relevant work experience or BSc in Mechanical
Engineering (or similar discipline) with 4+ years of relevant experience directly applicable to manufacturing.
- Experience in Catia V5/V6 and 3DX.
- Experienced within technical drawings and documentation such as process/work instructions.
- Strong organizational, analytical, and communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
- Knowledge and understanding of manual assembly processes, 5S, and Lean Manufacturing.
Meritorious could also be:
- Experience from manual assembly in automotive
- Budget planning for new projects and expansions.
- Use of PLM systems; (i.e Delmia), ERP (i.e Monitor), and MES (i:e M-brain).
- Experience with Process FMEA, Design for Manufacturing (DFM)/Design for Assembly (DFA).
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
- On-site
What We Offer
- Culture of collaboration with multidisciplinary interactions.
- Rare opportunity to impact a growing company, backed by Koenigsegg's long track record of success and profitability.
- Engaging and friendly work environment, guided by leadership with a strong vision.
- Work alongside world-class talent in tech and automotive.
- Quick decision making, flat hierarchy.
- Personal growth.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
9365746