Mandarin speaking Senior Program Designer Colour, Material & Finish (CMF)
Incluso AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mandarin speaking Senior Program Designer within Colour, Material & Finish (CMF) for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
The automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, facing both tough challenges and exciting opportunities in the journey toward new mobility, electrification, and autonomous driving. As part of our commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2045, we are seeking a Senior Designer CMF to shape the future sustainable CMF palette.
In this role, you will deliver complete CMF solutions and detailed specifications for assigned projects, working closely with a dynamic global team.
Key Responsibilities
• Create innovative, detailed design solutions that meet complex technical requirements in collaboration with multiple design disciplines.
• Develop sustainable CMF concepts, transforming them into physical prototypes with suppliers and in-house Trim/PaintShop teams.
• Focus on building patterns in 2D and 3D for diverse applications.
• Conduct benchmarking and research with a fact-based approach.
• Prepare and maintain Colour, Material, and Finish definition documents.
• Safeguard CMF releases aligned with design gateways and property plans.
• Prepare and present both physical and digital design materials in weekly reviews with Chinese stakeholders and project teams.
• Represent CMF in project and engineering meetings.
• Collaborate closely with internal and external stakeholders, including the Shanghai design studio.
• Liaise with R&D, Project, and Marketing teams in China.
• Contribute creatively to CMF community workshops and strategic initiatives.
Essential Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree (minimum) in Industrial Design, Transportation Design, or Fine Arts.
• 5-10 years of experience in industrial or transportation design; sustainability-related
experience is an advantage.
• In-depth understanding of the design process, CMF methodology, and development stages.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills (verbal & visual).
• Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and VRED; additional experience with Blender,
Substance, Unreal, Rhino, or Grasshopper is valuable.
• Fluent in English; Mandarin skills are an advantage.
Personal Attributes
• Adaptable, unafraid of change, and comfortable in high-tempo, unpredictable environments.
• Possesses a "can-do" entrepreneurial mindset.
• Structured, methodical, and analytical with strong planning skills.
• Able to balance big-picture vision with meticulous detail work.
• Team-oriented, collaborative, and free from prestige or politics.
• Strong visual communicator with clear verbal skills.
What We Offer
• A highly dynamic, creative, and ever-changing work environment.
• Opportunities to grow professionally through challenging and varied projects.
• A supportive and spirited team across Sweden and China.
• Access to state-of-the-art design studios in Gothenburg (since 2022) and Shanghai (since 2024).
• Travel to China 2-3 times per year for reviews and model builds.
This role requires a valid work permit in Sweden since start is immediately.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. Please note that all listed "requirements" are very important for this assignment. Take your time to anwser the questions in a clear way.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
411 33 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9673813