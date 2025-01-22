Manager- Program & Operational Purchasing
2025-01-22
What we offer:
At Magna, you can expect an engaging and dynamic environment where you can help to develop industry-leading automotive technologies. We invest in our employees, providing them with the support and resources they need to succeed. As a member of our global team, you can expect exciting, varied responsibilities as well as a wide range of development prospects. Because we believe that your career path should be as unique as you are.
Job Responsibilities:
As the Manager for Program and Operational Purchasing, you will be the primary purchasing representative for direct materials, overseeing projects, local sourcing, and managing our supply base.
You will lead the Program & Operational Purchasing Team supporting our Vårgårda manufacturing site, tracking progress on deliverables for successful program launches and implementation.
Your oversight will extend to all purchasing activities related to awarded programs, from customer award to the end of business. You will establish Forward Costed BOMs for new and key serial production programs and support VA/VE activities.
You will be part of the global purchasing team, collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders worldwide. This role involves travel to various offices, both internationally and locally.
Key responsibilities:
You will handle everything from selection and pre-qualification to development, rating, consolidation, and working capital management
Your team will adhere to global standards, process maps, and procedures, maintaining the highest levels of quality and efficiency
You will manage the department's budget and ensure accurate and timely reporting of purchasing KPIs
You will set and achieve ambitious purchasing targets, driving the success of our country-level operations
Maintain productive supplier relationships, support internal and external audits, and lead commercial negotiations for suppliers
You will coach, mentor, and develop your staff, providing effective performance feedback, recognition, and rewards
Qualifications:
As a manager at Magna, we believe that you have strong skills in fostering a climate that encourages collaboration and development but also have a good balance between achieving results and a human-centric focus.
We are looking for a person with a passion for creativity and innovation who thrives in a dynamic global environment, but also adapts to opportunities and shifting priorities and supports organizational change with a positive attitude.
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have:
Documented experience as a purchasing manager in the automotive sector and/or electronic industry
Experience in leading sourcing, sourcing decisions, negotiations, strategic analysis, and managing a supply base, preferably in a manufacturing environment
Experience in purchasing electronic components and a basic technical know-how
Good analytical skills and a data-driven approach
Strong leadership and team management skills
Knowledge of relevant global sourcing standards and compliance procedures
Strong verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English
Ability to adapt to shifting priorities and support organizational change with a positive attitude
Creative problem-solver with a passion for innovation and technology
Ability to generate solutions and collaborate with team members to brainstorm fresh approaches
This position can be placed in Linköping or Vårgårda
