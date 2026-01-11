Manager VFS Business Control
2026-01-11
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Manager VFS Business Control, you will guide the department in achieving its goals and support the professional development of our global network of finance professionals.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Mentors global HQ, and local market analysts on topics such as pricing, modeling, and professional development
• Provides leadership in ongoing development of the VFS Finance Academy and supports the effort to ensure that all VFS finance professionals receive appropriate training
• Supports management of global planning process throughout the year, including monthly short-term forecasts and annual budget
• Assists in governing key VFS models, such as match funding, credit reserves, and pro forma pricing
• Monitors local market pricing assumptions, including risk and servicing cost factors
• Supports finance function in developing executive information, reporting, and measurements for financial and non-financial data
• Performs ad hoc reporting and analysis in support of the CFO, Chief Credit Officer, SVP Communications, etc.
• Works effectively in a small and focused team with exposure to international markets and senior management
• Facilitate transformation in the Global HQ finance function by implementing dashboard technology and RPA solutions
• Travels internationally (10% or less)
• Models The Volvo Way and ensures The Code of Conduct is followed
• Other duties and projects may be assigned
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director VFS Business Control. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency, then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to draw conclusions from large amounts of information, ability to understand team and corporate objectives, demonstrates superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability in handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• BS/BA in Finance/Accounting or related field is required. CPA and/or MBA preferred.
• Minimum of 7 years of progressive experience in business control; experience in the financial services industry is advantageous
• Multi-national corporate work experience strongly preferred
• Proven leadership competency, preferably including successful managerial experience
• Innovative problem solving coupled with strong analytical and quantitative abilities
• Demonstrated ability to achieve goals with minimum supervision
• Proficient in MS Office, with advanced knowledge in Excel and PowerPoint
• Familiarity with Hyperion Essbase, data visualization tools, and RPA technology is considered an asset
• Fluency in reading, writing, and speaking English; additional languages a plus
• Outstanding verbal and written communication skills with exposure to various business settings
• Integrity and unquestionable ethics
• Multicultural awareness
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Emerson Silva Ghisleri, Director VFS Business Control, +46 739029905
Sandra Smith, Senior P&C Business Partner, +46 73 9028867
Last Application Date: January 19th
