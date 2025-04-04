Manager Value Stream Project, Sales and Order Management
2025-04-04
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
The Value Stream PSE, Projects and Tools team that is fully involved in the value stream work for the NCSP Programme. Thus, continue to support and maintain the OFCE process while working with the End-to-End process teams to maximise business value for the PS&E organisations.
We are looking for a Line Manager, who will take on these challenges together with a highly skilled and motivated team of Value Stream Leads, Coaches and Experts.
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
You will lead and ensure process and tools usability and performance with purpose to increase value to our customers in alignment with function owners impacted by the value stream segment. This includes an end-to-end value stream process segment design, a secured implementation and a proper launch, develop and introduction of process and tools improvements (CI and/or new BT Projects).
You will focus on
As Manager Value Stream Project, Sales and Order Management, you will take the line management responsibility of a team of professional Value Stream Leads, Coaches and Experts with global experience from executing the Value Stream PSE processes in the value segment. You will lead by setting the strategy and networking with stakeholders to determine priorities.
• Drive collaboration with key stakeholders relevant for the Value Stream segments. Ensure that relevant KPI's are in place and are meeting business goals and are aligned with other Value Stream segments
• Ensure a systematic alignment on improvements by aligning with GIM, Process Office and other Value Streams. Ensure a systematic communication of best practices, tools, and methodologies and align with other Value Stream segments
• Ensure that appropriate tools are chosen to support the Value Stream segments and are in alignment with other segments. Ensure that chosen tools are supporting the strategies and are integrated into existing processes and systems. Ensure monitoring and evaluation is in place for tools relevant for the Value Stream segments. Ensure a systematic way to provide training and support for effective tool utilization.
• Ensure a structure for community building is in place, aligned with other Value Stream segments. Organize regular meetings and maintain a centralized knowledge repository for continuous improvement best practices and resources, within Value Stream segments.
• Ensure coordination of SOP's cross Value Stream segments. Plan and coordinate for regular audits and assessments. Ensure training programs are in place for relevant. Value Stream segments and aligned with other Value Streams segments and Value Streams. Ensure accurate and comprehensive documentation is in place to support compliance efforts and facilitate audits
• Support project execution and prioritization of timelines and resources. Support in engaging key stakeholders when required. Ensure collaboration on change in all aspects with key stakeholders relevant for the Value Stream segments. Make sure relevant CI methods are used to drive process improvements to ensure sustainable change.
• Drive maintenance of the OFCE process and process elements such as documents, process controls, CSA, skills, learnings, BEX profiles and GBRs.
• Coordinate the team's participation in the NCSP program according to the Value Stream role.
• Support the development of WCM Autonomous Team.
We believe you have
· Extensive operational experience working in any of the OFCE or other global processes.
• At least 10 years of experience as Global Process Coach or Global Primary Process Driver
• An experienced line manager or interest in the Line Management role.
• Proven success in Stakeholder Management and Change Management.
• Good understanding of the end-to-end OFCE process and PSE business
• A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape.
• Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drive visible results.
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion.
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements.
Apply now!
There is a preferred candidate
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than 2025-04-15 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-15
