Manager User Insights
2024-09-05
As the Manager for User Insights, you will centralize the understanding of our gaming community, ensuring that our products and strategies align with user needs, sentiments, and behaviours. Acting as the bridge between user research, in-game analytics, market trends, and company/product strategy, this position has a critical impact on product development, marketing, and competitive positioning.
Central to the Manager's mission is building, scaling, and refining our current user research and data teams while also exploring the future potential of a market research team. Recognizing each unit's unique strengths and challenges, the Manager will be pivotal in ensuring these teams are well-resourced, strategically aligned, and operate at the forefront of industry best practices.
One of the Manager's key challenges will be ensuring the seamless integration of user insights into our development teams' daily operations. The Manager will ensure insights are translated into actionable development directives by championing close collaboration, fostering open communication channels, and facilitating regular feedback loops.
ResponsibilitiesLeadership & Strategy
Lead, mentor, and grow the User Research and Data teams.
Plan for the potential integration and leadership of a future Market Research team.
Set strategic goals for the Insights department in alignment with company and project objectives.
Champion a data-informed culture, ensuring insights and research are at the forefront of decision-making processes.
User Research
Oversee user research initiatives, from usability studies to in-depth interviews, ensuring actionable and relevant insights.
Promote the integration of user feedback into product development and design processes.
Advocate for the user, ensuring their needs and behaviors are well understood and addressed.
Data Analysis & Management
Guide the Data team in extracting, analyzing, and presenting data from various sources.
Ensure the integration of quantitative data with qualitative findings for a holistic understanding of user behaviour and preferences.
Oversee the development and maintenance of data infrastructures, ensuring robustness, scalability, and compliance with data privacy regulations.
Data Maturity & Integration
Drive the growth of data maturity, championing the consistent and meaningful use of data in all facets of our operations.
Develop and oversee comprehensive training and education initiatives to empower teams with data literacy and analytical capabilities.
Engage with stakeholders at all levels to garner buy-in, ensuring that insights are fully integrated into our game development processes and strategies.
Collaboration & Communication
Act as the primary liaison between the Insights department and other teams, ensuring effective communication and collaboration.
Present insights and findings to stakeholders, ranging from developers to senior management.
Foster cross-functional relationships to facilitate the effective implementation of recommendations from research and data analytics.
Continuous Improvement
Stay updated with the latest methodologies, tools, and trends in user research and data analytics.
Drive innovation in research methods and data interpretation.
Establish and maintain best practices and standards for the Insights department.
Requirements Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., psychology, sociology, statistics, data science, market research). Advanced degree preferred.
5+ years of experience in user research, data analysis, or a related field, with at least 2 years in a managerial role.
Strong leadership and people management skills.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Proficiency in qualitative and quantitative research methodologies.
Experience with data analysis tools (e.g., SQL, Python, R) and research tools (e.g., usability testing software, survey platforms).
Ability to synthesize complex data into clear, actionable insights.
Strong organizational and project management skills.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage.
