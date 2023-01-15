Manager System Test - Residential Robotic
2023-01-15
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups!
We really have that passion for innovation - and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries (330 years, to be more exact).
This is our heritage. And our future. And now - we really want you to be a part of it.
You, who want to help secure and enhance our customer experience - by leading our System Test team.
The department and the team
The team that you will be in charge of consists of 20 System Testers and Test Leaders, who all work to ensure quality and the fulfillment of qualifications, in accordance with the requirements specifications for our robotic products and services. We do this through tests in both simulated environments and in fixtures/test environments and out in the field.
The team also works continuously to develop test strategy, test methodology and to write new test software. We are involved in the entire life cycle of our products and services, to ensure the best customer experience possible. We work closely with product management and the entire development organization.
Here, you get the opportunity to give employees the right conditions and tools, to be able to create, enhance and maintain products and services that really add value to our users.
As a System Test Manager, you will work with:
Ensure further development of our team of testers through coaching and mentorship
Plan, follow up and staff our initiatives
Securing future skills and resource needs (both consultants and future employees by recruiting together with the TA-team)
Continue to drive the development of our test methodology and system test environments
Ensure that our test capability keeps pace with the rapid technical development, this applies to the entire system and sub-systems.
Development of the test strategy
About you:
You are a people person. A driven generalist, who are innovative and passionate about working with people; developing them and our common ability. You are clear in your communication and you can simplify and communicate complex topics to different stakeholders. Team-oriented environments in constant development; that's where you thrives and develop in best possible way.
Requirements:
Candidate or Master's degree in system development, system testing or other relevant field
5+ years of relevant work experience (test, embedded, software or similar)
Experience working as a leader
Good communication skills in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
Merit:
Experience of leading System Test team
Experience working with test
Location
Your primary work location will be at the site in Huskvarna. The team has the ability to work from home up to 1-2 days/week, when the day to day business allows for it. Travels are to be expected.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-02-19. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position contact Hiring Manager - Jerker Andersson- jerker.andersson@husqvarnagroup.com
and about the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Matilda Björkegren - matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en
Matilda Björkegren matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
